Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

