Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

DLR opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

