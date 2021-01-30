Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,895 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter worth $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

