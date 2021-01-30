Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 683 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.