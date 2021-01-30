Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 300 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. CSFB boosted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

NYSE BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

