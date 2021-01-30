Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

