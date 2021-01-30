Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

