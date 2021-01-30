Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.39. 450,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 126,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.