Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

