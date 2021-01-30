Capital One Financial Weighs in on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

TALO opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 208.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

