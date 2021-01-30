Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
CLR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $28.96.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
See Also: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.