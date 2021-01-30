Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

CLR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

