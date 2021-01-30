Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TXMD stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $494.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

