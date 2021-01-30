Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

