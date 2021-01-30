Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $467,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

