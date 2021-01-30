Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 20,111 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CMA stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

