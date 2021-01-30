Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

