Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

