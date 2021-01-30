Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 3,484 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

