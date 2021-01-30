Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Baozun by 5,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,546,898 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,646,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Baozun by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 143,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 140,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

