Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $833,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

