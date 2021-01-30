Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 589.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 317,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 271,373 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

