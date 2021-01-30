Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.14.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.