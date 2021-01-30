Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.09 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.14.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
