Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $505.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Shares of CP opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average of $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

