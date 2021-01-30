Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $505.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.
Shares of CP opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average of $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
