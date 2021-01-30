Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.63.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

CP stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

