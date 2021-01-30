Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$505.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$500.00 to C$505.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$435.69.

TSE CP opened at C$429.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$445.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$412.20.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

