Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.25. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 47,819,791 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. The stock has a market cap of £23.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Velo Energy Inc and changed its name to Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited in July 2010.

