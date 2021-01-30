Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.