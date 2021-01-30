Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

