Canaccord Genuity Cuts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $28.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FQVLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

