Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Camtek stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

