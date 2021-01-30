Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $232,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,466 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

