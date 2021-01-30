Cambridge Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 194.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 399.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 150,116 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.76 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

