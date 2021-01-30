Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

