Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $21,671,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

