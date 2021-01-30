Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.