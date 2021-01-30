Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,834 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

