Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 137,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,553 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

