Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.