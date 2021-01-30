Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

