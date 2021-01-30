Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

