Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 49.8% in January

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,955.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

CSQ opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

