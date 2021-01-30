Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 46,841 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,841 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.