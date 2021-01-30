Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

