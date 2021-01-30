Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

