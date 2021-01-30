Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,154 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

