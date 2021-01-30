Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.81.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

