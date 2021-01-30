Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

