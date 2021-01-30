Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Short Interest Update

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CACH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Cache has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

