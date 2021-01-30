Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

