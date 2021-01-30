Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Up 5.5%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.20 and last traded at $250.09. 632,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 570,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

